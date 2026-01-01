Miggo WAF Copilot Description

Miggo WAF Copilot is an AI-powered automation platform that enhances existing Web Application Firewall (WAF) solutions by automatically generating and deploying custom WAF rules to protect applications against newly disclosed vulnerabilities. The platform activates autonomously when new vulnerabilities are detected, analyzing public resources including code, exploits, and threat intelligence feeds. The system generates multiple payload variations and tests exploitation scenarios to produce comprehensive root cause analysis. It then builds customized protection strategies and validates their effectiveness through attack simulations before generating precise WAF rules that can be deployed with a single click. The platform combines predictive vulnerability analysis, runtime application context (AppDNA), and an AI agent modeled after security researcher logic to automate the entire WAF rule lifecycle from creation to termination. This approach eliminates manual root cause analysis, payload testing, and rule creation processes. Miggo WAF Copilot integrates with major WAF platforms and provides protection immediately after vulnerability discovery, reducing time to exposure by over 90%. The system generates surgical precision rules designed to avoid false positives and broad-brush filtering approaches that can impact legitimate traffic. The platform is designed for security teams managing live applications who need rapid protection against critical vulnerabilities without waiting for vendor patches or manual remediation processes.