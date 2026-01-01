Prancer Autonomous API Security
Prancer Autonomous API Security Description
Prancer Autonomous API Security is an API penetration testing platform that uses AI-driven testing to identify vulnerabilities in API endpoints. The platform imports API definitions from OpenAPI, Postman, and GraphQL schemas to automatically discover and test endpoints, including shadow APIs and undocumented versions. The tool employs SwarmHack, an AI-native pentesting engine that generates context-aware payloads and performs intelligent fuzzing based on API structure and logic. It conducts multi-role, multi-step workflow testing to identify business logic flaws, authorization issues, and object-level access control vulnerabilities that traditional scanners may miss. The platform validates findings with live exploit proofs and replayable proof-of-concepts, reducing false positives. It integrates into CI/CD pipelines for continuous API security testing throughout the development lifecycle. Testing capabilities include schema ingestion, AI-driven fuzzing, logic testing across different user roles, and validation with exploit evidence. The platform is designed for organizations with API-driven architectures that need to test hundreds of endpoints at scale. Prancer provides automated endpoint coverage for both internal and external APIs, focusing on identifying exploitable vulnerabilities rather than just configuration issues. The platform aims to detect security issues within minutes of deployment and provides findings with full context for developer remediation.
