Sansec Shield
Web application firewall for Magento/Adobe Commerce stores
Sansec Shield
Web application firewall for Magento/Adobe Commerce stores
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if Sansec Shield is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
Sansec Shield Description
Sansec Shield is a web application firewall designed specifically for Magento 2 and Adobe Commerce stores. The solution integrates directly with Magento at the application level rather than operating as a CDN-based service, preventing bypass attacks that can occur when attackers discover origin servers. The product provides real-time protection against known Magento vulnerabilities and attack patterns. Protection rules are automatically distributed within minutes of new threats being detected through Sansec's global threat detection network. The module requires Magento 2.3+, PHP 7.2+, and is installed via Composer. Shield operates with zero performance impact through efficient pattern matching and direct Magento cache integration. The solution focuses on blocking actual attack probes without relying on secondary criteria like suspect networks or user agents. All detection rules are validated against hundreds of real stores before deployment to minimize false positives. The product is compatible with Magento Open Source, Adobe Commerce, and Adobe Cloud environments. It works alongside other security solutions like generic WAFs and complements Sansec's eComscan malware detection service. Shield includes a hack protection guarantee when specific conditions are met, including running the latest module version, enforcing multi-factor authentication, and maintaining updated credentials after any previous attacks. Blocked attacks are visible through the Shield Dashboard, providing transparency into protection activities.
Sansec Shield FAQ
Common questions about Sansec Shield including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Sansec Shield is Web application firewall for Magento/Adobe Commerce stores developed by Sansec BV. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Dashboard, PHP, Real Time Monitoring.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership