Sansec Shield Description

Sansec Shield is a web application firewall designed specifically for Magento 2 and Adobe Commerce stores. The solution integrates directly with Magento at the application level rather than operating as a CDN-based service, preventing bypass attacks that can occur when attackers discover origin servers. The product provides real-time protection against known Magento vulnerabilities and attack patterns. Protection rules are automatically distributed within minutes of new threats being detected through Sansec's global threat detection network. The module requires Magento 2.3+, PHP 7.2+, and is installed via Composer. Shield operates with zero performance impact through efficient pattern matching and direct Magento cache integration. The solution focuses on blocking actual attack probes without relying on secondary criteria like suspect networks or user agents. All detection rules are validated against hundreds of real stores before deployment to minimize false positives. The product is compatible with Magento Open Source, Adobe Commerce, and Adobe Cloud environments. It works alongside other security solutions like generic WAFs and complements Sansec's eComscan malware detection service. Shield includes a hack protection guarantee when specific conditions are met, including running the latest module version, enforcing multi-factor authentication, and maintaining updated credentials after any previous attacks. Blocked attacks are visible through the Shield Dashboard, providing transparency into protection activities.

