Arkose Labs Arkose Titan Description

Arkose Labs Arkose Titan is a unified platform designed to detect and prevent malicious bots, AI agents, and human fraud networks across digital user journeys. The platform provides protection at multiple touchpoints including account registration, authentication, and in-platform activities. The solution addresses account takeover prevention through detection of credential stuffing, brute force attacks, and session hijacking. It includes capabilities for stopping automated account creation, fake identity detection, and registration abuse. The platform offers protection against SMS toll fraud, including international revenue share fraud (IRSF) and phone-based authentication exploitation. Arkose Titan includes AI agent detection capabilities that identify automation from sources like OpenAI and Anthropic Claude through API pattern analysis, behavioral analysis, and proof-of-work validation. The platform deploys LLM-resistant challenges and multimodal reasoning tasks designed to make attacks economically unviable. Additional protection features include defense against payment fraud, card testing attacks, loyalty program abuse, and data scraping. The platform addresses reverse-proxy phishing attacks that bypass traditional MFA. It provides protection against bonus abuse, promotional credit fraud, and unauthorized data extraction. The solution offers industry-specific implementations for banking, fintech, gaming, travel, retail, e-commerce, technology platforms, gig economy, and telecommunications sectors. The platform includes agent classification and governance capabilities to distinguish authorized agents from malicious actors.