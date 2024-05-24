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Pynt API Security Testing

by Pynt

API security testing platform with LLM-powered context awareness and attack simulation

Application Security Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
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Pynt API Security Testing Description

Pynt API Security Testing is an API security testing platform that combines automated discovery, LLM-powered context analysis, and attack simulation capabilities. The platform discovers API and application assets including internal, external, and third-party APIs across all traffic sources to create a complete API inventory. The tool uses LLM-powered context awareness to understand application purpose, structure, industry-specific parameters, sessions, users, and roles. This contextual understanding informs the testing approach to identify vulnerabilities specific to the application's business logic and architecture. Pynt performs security testing by simulating attacks similar to how hackers would exploit vulnerabilities. The platform tests for OWASP Top 10 LLM risks, OWASP API Top 10, OWASP Web Top 10, MCPs (Model Context Protocols), advanced business logic scenarios, and custom attack patterns. The testing approach aims to identify security issues before they can be exploited in production environments. The platform includes automated fix capabilities and integrates into development workflows. It provides security testing for applications regardless of their underlying architecture or build methodology. The solution is designed for use by application security teams, developers, DevSecOps professionals, and security engineers who need to identify and remediate API security vulnerabilities throughout the development lifecycle.

Pynt API Security Testing FAQ

Common questions about Pynt API Security Testing including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Pynt API Security Testing is API security testing platform with LLM-powered context awareness and attack simulation developed by Pynt. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with DAST, OWASP.

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