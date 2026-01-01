Cequence Bot Management
Bot detection and mitigation platform for web, mobile, and API applications
Cequence Bot Management
Bot detection and mitigation platform for web, mobile, and API applications
Cequence Bot Management Description
Cequence Bot Management is a bot detection and mitigation platform that protects web, mobile, and API applications from automated attacks. The solution operates at the network level without requiring client-side JavaScript or SDK integration, eliminating the need for application modification or regression testing. The platform uses machine learning to analyze behavioral intent across web, mobile, and API traffic to create behavioral fingerprints that distinguish legitimate users from malicious bots. This network-based approach tracks malicious activity even as attackers modify their techniques to avoid detection. The solution detects and mitigates various bot-driven attacks including account takeover, content scraping, flash sales abuse, sneaker drops, sensitive data exposure, gift card and loyalty program abuse, and business logic abuse. It provides real-time mitigation capabilities through blocking, rate limiting, header injection, and deception techniques. Cequence Bot Management is part of the Unified Application Protection Platform and can be deployed on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments. Sensors can inspect traffic passively to identify anomalies or be deployed inline for real-time mitigation. The platform includes hundreds of predefined rules and uses machine learning to baseline applications within hours. The solution includes fraud prevention capabilities with customizable policies and detailed incident forensics for transaction analysis. It protects against AI-driven attacks, unauthorized internal AI use, and prevents sensitive data leakage through AI APIs.
Cequence Bot Management FAQ
Common questions about Cequence Bot Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
