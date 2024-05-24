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Spherical Defense Autonomous Protection

by Spherical Defense

AI-powered API security platform using unsupervised deep learning

Application Security Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Owasp
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Spherical Defense Autonomous Protection Description

Spherical Defense Autonomous Protection is an API security solution that uses unsupervised deep learning techniques to protect web applications and services. The platform addresses the security challenges associated with APIs, microservices, and mobile applications by providing adaptive protection capabilities. The product focuses on three main areas: automatic detection of new vulnerabilities, providing coverage during the Window of Exposure (the period when applications are exposed to security risks), and reducing the Time to Fix window to enable faster remediation of bugs. The solution is designed to address the growing number of API vulnerabilities that traditional bug remediation methods struggle to handle. The platform targets security issues common in modern application architectures, including vulnerabilities in microservices-based systems, inherited vulnerabilities from reusable software components, and mobile application security risks aligned with OWASP Mobile Top 10 threats. These include insecure data storage, insecure communication, client code quality issues, reverse engineering risks, and exploitable extraneous functionality. The solution aims to provide comprehensive and adaptive security coverage for organizations managing APIs, enabling security specialists and developers to better protect their applications, services, and clients against malicious users and cybercriminals.

Spherical Defense Autonomous Protection FAQ

Common questions about Spherical Defense Autonomous Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Spherical Defense Autonomous Protection is AI-powered API security platform using unsupervised deep learning developed by Spherical Defense. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with OWASP.

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