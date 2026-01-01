Wallarm API Security Description

Wallarm API Security is a platform designed to protect APIs, GenAI applications, and AI agents across multi-cloud, cloud-native, and on-premise environments. The platform provides capabilities for discovering and inventorying APIs, mapping API topology from traffic analysis, and tracking changes in exposed services. The solution offers protection against OWASP API Security Top 10 threats, AI-specific attacks, bots, and Layer 7 DDoS attacks. It supports enforcement of API specifications to detect and block non-compliant requests. The platform includes monitoring and observability features for threat analysis, with alerting capabilities focused on relevant incidents. Wallarm includes automated security testing functionality that integrates into CI/CD pipelines, enabling continuous assessment of APIs and web assets. The platform identifies misconfigurations and provides prioritized remediation guidance. It supports identification of revenue-generating API endpoints and quantifies protected revenue. The solution covers multiple workload types including APIs, AI applications, AI agents, serverless functions, and microservices. It operates across AWS, GCP, Azure, and private cloud environments, with support for Kubernetes and cloud-native architectures. The platform offers hybrid deployment options and includes a Security Edge deployment model for rapid implementation. Wallarm provides sensitive data identification, API and application topology reconstruction, and detection of business logic attacks and API abuse patterns.