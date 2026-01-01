Wallarm API Security Logo

Wallarm API Security

Unified API and AI security platform for discovery, protection, and testing

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Wallarm API Security Description

Wallarm API Security is a platform designed to protect APIs, GenAI applications, and AI agents across multi-cloud, cloud-native, and on-premise environments. The platform provides capabilities for discovering and inventorying APIs, mapping API topology from traffic analysis, and tracking changes in exposed services. The solution offers protection against OWASP API Security Top 10 threats, AI-specific attacks, bots, and Layer 7 DDoS attacks. It supports enforcement of API specifications to detect and block non-compliant requests. The platform includes monitoring and observability features for threat analysis, with alerting capabilities focused on relevant incidents. Wallarm includes automated security testing functionality that integrates into CI/CD pipelines, enabling continuous assessment of APIs and web assets. The platform identifies misconfigurations and provides prioritized remediation guidance. It supports identification of revenue-generating API endpoints and quantifies protected revenue. The solution covers multiple workload types including APIs, AI applications, AI agents, serverless functions, and microservices. It operates across AWS, GCP, Azure, and private cloud environments, with support for Kubernetes and cloud-native architectures. The platform offers hybrid deployment options and includes a Security Edge deployment model for rapid implementation. Wallarm provides sensitive data identification, API and application topology reconstruction, and detection of business logic attacks and API abuse patterns.

Wallarm API Security FAQ

Common questions about Wallarm API Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Wallarm API Security is Unified API and AI security platform for discovery, protection, and testing developed by Wallarm. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, API Security, Bot Protection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →