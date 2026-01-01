Upstream Fusion API Security Logo

Upstream Fusion API Security

API security platform for automotive, mobility & transportation industries

Upstream Fusion API Security Description

Upstream Fusion API Security is an API security platform designed for automotive, mobility, and transportation industries. The platform uses a proprietary live digital twin technology to analyze API traffic and provide contextual and operational analysis beyond OWASP API Security Top 10 coverage. The platform processes billions of monthly API transactions and offers flexible SaaS or private cloud deployment options. It ingests API traffic, API documentation, and operational logs to discover and catalog all API endpoints, including undocumented, shadow, and zombie APIs. The system performs automated endpoint and parameter learning, data classification, and structural analysis to maintain a continuously updated API inventory. The platform incorporates Ocean AI, which includes machine learning, generative AI, and agentic AI capabilities. ML-powered detection identifies low-and-slow attacks, complex attack patterns, and unknown risks through stateful behavioral analysis. The system detects OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, business-logic abuse, enumeration, and fraud attempts. A no-code detection builder allows customization of detection logic. GenAI tools enable natural language querying for investigations and threat hunting, providing transaction history and cross-entity correlation. Agentic AI capabilities support automated response across large-scale threats. The platform maintains full transaction history and behavioral baselines to reconstruct event chains across APIs, sessions, and consumers. The platform integrates with existing enforcement points such as gateways, WAFs, and service meshes without impacting application latency. It connects with external systems to support automated or analyst-driven remediation actions including blocking consumers, revoking tokens, and adjusting rate limits.

Upstream Fusion API Security FAQ

Common questions about Upstream Fusion API Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Upstream Fusion API Security is API security platform for automotive, mobility & transportation industries developed by Upstream Security. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, API Security, Anomaly Detection.

