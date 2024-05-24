SecureLayer7 BugDazz API Security Scanner Logo

SecureLayer7 BugDazz API Security Scanner

by SecureLayer7

API security scanner for automated vulnerability detection in CI/CD pipelines

Application Security Commercial
Hybrid|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
OwaspDast
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Application Security33 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

SecureLayer7 BugDazz API Security Scanner Description

BugDazz is an API security scanner designed to identify vulnerabilities in APIs through automated scanning. The tool integrates with CI/CD pipelines to enable real-time vulnerability detection during the development process. The scanner provides coverage for OWASP API Top 10 vulnerabilities including broken object level authorization, broken authentication, broken object property level authorization, unrestricted resource consumption, broken function level authorization, server side request forgery, security misconfiguration, improper inventory management, and unsafe consumption of APIs. It also tests for business logic vulnerabilities and other security issues beyond standard checklists. BugDazz offers authentication and access control management capabilities on a single platform. The tool generates compliance reports for standards such as PCI DSS and HIPAA. Reports can be exported in PDF, Excel, and HTML formats with detailed scan logs. The scanner includes customizable scanning templates to accelerate security testing and automate standard checks. It provides advanced user management with granular role-based permissions to control access. The platform supports Single Sign-On (SSO) for streamlined authentication. BugDazz is available as both a cloud-based solution and an on-premises deployment option. The tool is designed to handle high volumes of APIs for scalability requirements.

SecureLayer7 BugDazz API Security Scanner FAQ

Common questions about SecureLayer7 BugDazz API Security Scanner including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SecureLayer7 BugDazz API Security Scanner is API security scanner for automated vulnerability detection in CI/CD pipelines developed by SecureLayer7. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with OWASP, DAST.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

42Crunch API Scan Logo
42Crunch API Scan

Dynamic API security testing tool for OpenAPI contract conformance validation

0
Invicti API Security Logo
Invicti API Security

API security testing platform with discovery, scanning, and remediation

0
AppCheck API Scanner Logo
AppCheck API Scanner

API vulnerability scanner with support for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs

0
Pynt API Security Testing Logo
Pynt API Security Testing

API security testing platform with LLM-powered context awareness and attack simulation

0
Prophaze API Security Logo
Prophaze API Security

AI-powered API security platform with threat detection and discovery

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox