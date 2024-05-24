SecureLayer7 BugDazz API Security Scanner Description

BugDazz is an API security scanner designed to identify vulnerabilities in APIs through automated scanning. The tool integrates with CI/CD pipelines to enable real-time vulnerability detection during the development process. The scanner provides coverage for OWASP API Top 10 vulnerabilities including broken object level authorization, broken authentication, broken object property level authorization, unrestricted resource consumption, broken function level authorization, server side request forgery, security misconfiguration, improper inventory management, and unsafe consumption of APIs. It also tests for business logic vulnerabilities and other security issues beyond standard checklists. BugDazz offers authentication and access control management capabilities on a single platform. The tool generates compliance reports for standards such as PCI DSS and HIPAA. Reports can be exported in PDF, Excel, and HTML formats with detailed scan logs. The scanner includes customizable scanning templates to accelerate security testing and automate standard checks. It provides advanced user management with granular role-based permissions to control access. The platform supports Single Sign-On (SSO) for streamlined authentication. BugDazz is available as both a cloud-based solution and an on-premises deployment option. The tool is designed to handle high volumes of APIs for scalability requirements.