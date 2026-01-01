Syhunt SyhuntAPI
API security testing tool for detecting vulnerabilities in web APIs
Syhunt SyhuntAPI
API security testing tool for detecting vulnerabilities in web APIs
Syhunt SyhuntAPI Description
Syhunt SyhuntAPI is an API security testing solution that performs vulnerability assessments on web APIs. The tool combines source code analysis and dynamic analysis techniques to identify security flaws in applications. The product detects various vulnerability types including SQL injection, NoSQL injection, cross-site scripting (XSS), file inclusion, command execution, code injection, and out-of-band attacks. It supports inferential, in-band, and out-of-band attack detection methodologies. SyhuntAPI is part of the Syhunt product suite that covers web and mobile application security. The tool integrates with development platforms to enable DevSecOps workflows, allowing security testing to be incorporated into the development cycle. The solution supports multiple programming languages and frameworks for web applications including ASP.NET, Java, Node.js, PHP, Ruby, and Python. For mobile applications, it supports Android, Kotlin, Flutter, Java, Objective-C, and Swift. SyhuntAPI can be integrated with CI/CD pipelines and version control systems to automate security testing. The tool is designed for organizations that need to assess API security as part of their application security program.
Syhunt SyhuntAPI FAQ
Common questions about Syhunt SyhuntAPI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Syhunt SyhuntAPI is API security testing tool for detecting vulnerabilities in web APIs developed by Syhunt. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Code Injection, Command Execution.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership