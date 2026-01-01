Syhunt SyhuntAPI Logo

API security testing tool for detecting vulnerabilities in web APIs

Syhunt SyhuntAPI is an API security testing solution that performs vulnerability assessments on web APIs. The tool combines source code analysis and dynamic analysis techniques to identify security flaws in applications. The product detects various vulnerability types including SQL injection, NoSQL injection, cross-site scripting (XSS), file inclusion, command execution, code injection, and out-of-band attacks. It supports inferential, in-band, and out-of-band attack detection methodologies. SyhuntAPI is part of the Syhunt product suite that covers web and mobile application security. The tool integrates with development platforms to enable DevSecOps workflows, allowing security testing to be incorporated into the development cycle. The solution supports multiple programming languages and frameworks for web applications including ASP.NET, Java, Node.js, PHP, Ruby, and Python. For mobile applications, it supports Android, Kotlin, Flutter, Java, Objective-C, and Swift. SyhuntAPI can be integrated with CI/CD pipelines and version control systems to automate security testing. The tool is designed for organizations that need to assess API security as part of their application security program.

