F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX

WAF and L7 DoS protection for modern apps and APIs in DevOps environments

F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX Description

F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX (formerly NGINX App Protect) is a web application firewall and layer 7 denial-of-service protection solution designed for modern applications and APIs. The product integrates into DevOps environments and supports deployment across distributed architectures, hybrid environments, and Kubernetes clusters. The solution provides protection against OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities and OWASP Top 10 API security risks. It includes over 7,500 attack signatures for detecting known and unknown threats. The WAF supports multiple API protocols including REST, GraphQL, and gRPC. The product offers bot protection to defend against automated attacks and malicious tools. It uses behavioral analytics and machine learning for layer 7 DoS detection and mitigation. The solution leverages eBPF technology for multi-layered defense and includes service health checks combined with client traffic pattern analysis. F5 WAF for NGINX runs natively on F5 NGINX Plus and F5 NGINX Ingress Controller. It is platform-agnostic and can be deployed from edge load balancers to individual pods in Kubernetes clusters. The solution provides declarative API-based deployment and configuration, enabling security as code practices. The product includes threat intelligence services to correlate attack incidents and identify sophisticated attack campaigns. It offers centralized visibility and security policy management for managing WAF deployments at scale. Machine learning capabilities enable adaptive learning for policy configuration.

