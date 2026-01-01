Cequence CQAI
AI-powered API threat detection using behavioral fingerprinting & threat intel
Cequence CQAI
AI-powered API threat detection using behavioral fingerprinting & threat intel
Cequence CQAI Description
CQAI is an API security platform that detects threats through behavioral fingerprinting and machine learning analysis. The system analyzes API headers and payloads using global ML models while applying local models to determine behavior and intent. It maintains a database of billions of API threat records and over 100 million IP addresses to identify malicious infrastructure. The platform provides agentless integration with network infrastructure components including API gateways, CDNs, proxies, and load balancers. It can be deployed as SaaS, in data centers, or cloud environments. CQAI creates behavioral fingerprints for each attack and tracks attackers as they modify their tactics. The system includes ML-based risk assessment rules to identify APIs leaking sensitive data and detect vulnerabilities from authentication coding errors and specification non-conformance. It offers hundreds of out-of-the-box rules that translate findings into inline prevention policies with response options including block, rate limit, geo-fence, and deception capabilities. CQAI continuously updates its ML models based on emerging threats and pushes updates to customers. The platform aims to minimize false positives while detecting sophisticated API attacks that may evade traditional security controls.
Cequence CQAI FAQ
Common questions about Cequence CQAI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Cequence CQAI is AI-powered API threat detection using behavioral fingerprinting & threat intel developed by Cequence Security. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, API Security, Anomaly Detection.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership