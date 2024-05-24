Kasada Bot Defense Description

Kasada Bot Defense is a bot mitigation platform that protects websites, mobile applications, and APIs from automated attacks and online fraud. The solution uses invisible client-side defenses combined with machine learning and AI to detect and prevent bot activity in real-time without requiring CAPTCHAs or visual challenges. The platform employs dynamic defenses that adapt continuously to counter evolving attack methods. It uses obfuscation techniques that present differently with each interaction, making reverse engineering difficult for attackers. The system forces data integrity checks and detects automation attempts before malicious requests reach applications. Kasada incorporates threat research to understand adversary methods, mindsets, and motivations, building defenses designed to increase the cost of attacks. The platform operates with minimal management requirements, automatically stopping automated attacks without requiring policy configuration or model training. Deployment options include NPM packages for CDN edge functions and a managed proxy option. The solution provides visibility into all requests with actionable insights through a portal interface that displays bot traffic by attack type. It protects against various threats including carding attacks, account takeover attempts, and checkout fraud. The platform maintains low false positive and false negative rates while operating invisibly to legitimate users. It can be configured to block bots in real-time, collect signals for analysis, or both depending on organizational requirements.