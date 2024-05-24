Top Alternatives to Cloudflare Learning CenterResources
The Cloudflare Learning Center provides educational resources covering various cybersecurity and internet-related topics, including DDoS attacks, CDNs, DNS, web application security, serverless computing, encryption protocols, bots, cloud computing, Zero Trust security, SASE, networking, data privacy, video streaming, email security, and AI.
130 Alternatives to Cloudflare Learning Center
A comprehensive educational resource that provides structured guidance on penetration testing methodology, tools, and techniques organized around the penetration testing attack chain.
SecTemplates provides free security program templates, runbooks, and documentation resources for information security professionals and engineering teams.
A detailed manual for cybersecurity professionals focusing on red team, OSINT, and blue team strategies.
An educational cybersecurity knowledge repository that compiles and presents hacking and cybersecurity information in an accessible format for learning purposes.
An evolving how-to guide for securing a Linux server with detailed steps and explanations.
A comprehensive guide providing step-by-step instructions for hardening GNU/Linux systems using industry standards like CIS, STIG, NIST, and PCI-DSS.
Community project for developing common guidelines and best practices for secure configurations.
A practical security handbook for .NET developers covering essential security controls, cryptographic functions, and secure coding practices.
Learn about 'Admin Free' Active Directory and the significance of privileged groups in AD.
A comprehensive repository providing guidance and remediation strategies for hardware and firmware security vulnerabilities including side-channel attacks, microcode issues, and UEFI hardening.
An educational codelab that demonstrates web application vulnerabilities including XSS, XSRF, and code execution attacks along with their corresponding defensive measures.
A structured approach to managing and responding to suspected security events or incidents.
Educational resource analyzing the structure and implementation of malicious packages in software ecosystems, with focus on JavaScript/NPM threat models.
E-book guide for evaluating AI-powered pentesting solutions and guardrails
Curated cybersecurity frameworks, templates & guides for security programs
Educational initiative promoting API security awareness through stages
Cybersecurity educational book covering network, web app, cloud, and mobile security
NIST compliance resource hub with guides, templates, and checklists
Educational glossary defining SaaS security and cybersecurity terminology
Information resource about smart card technology and implementations
Resource guide for TPRM interview questions and hiring experts
Educational content on building security program roadmaps and basics
Framework for managing risks in AI/ML models through structured documentation
Comprehensive cloud security guidance covering 12 domains of best practices
Cloud security guidance document covering critical focus areas for cloud computing
Protocol for requesting transparency info about cloud services
Training document for GRC Stack in cloud security environments
Educational resource providing website cybersecurity guidance and best practices
Educational resource explaining cloud security threats, domains, and solutions
OAuth 2.0 educational resource and implementation guide
OAuth protocol specifications and standards documentation repository
Guide for scoping and planning SOC 2 compliance examinations
Educational guide on RESTful API security testing methodologies
Educational resource explaining ransomware threats and attack methods
Online training course for IoT device pentesting and exploitation techniques
Dutch ICT learning platform with free & premium tutorials on cybersecurity.
A practical guide to developing a comprehensive security monitoring and incident response strategy, covering incident response fundamentals, threat analysis, and data analysis.
A repository providing centralized access to presentation slides from major cybersecurity conferences including Black Hat, Offensivecon, and REcon events.
A comprehensive guide to developing an incident response capability through intelligence-based threat hunting, covering theoretical concepts and real-life scenarios.
A comprehensive guide to investigating security incidents in popular cloud platforms, covering essential tools, logs, and techniques for cloud investigation and incident response.
A comprehensive guide to incident response, providing effective techniques for responding to advanced attacks against local and remote network resources.
A comprehensive guide to digital forensics and incident response, covering incident response frameworks, digital forensic techniques, and threat intelligence.
A condensed field guide for cyber security incident responders, covering incident response processes, attacker tactics, and practical techniques for handling incidents.
A comprehensive guide to understanding and responding to modern ransomware attacks, covering incident response, cyber threat intelligence, and forensic analysis.
A comprehensive guide to incident response and computer forensics, covering the entire lifecycle of incident response and remediation.
A comprehensive guide to network security monitoring, teaching readers how to detect and respond to intrusions using open source software and vendor-neutral tools.
ENISA Training Resources offers online training material for cybersecurity specialists, covering technical and artefact analysis fundamentals.
Teaching Security provides educational resources and lessons for teaching cybersecurity concepts to high school students.
NSA's cybersecurity advisories and guidance on evolving threats and mitigations.
A one-stop online resource for cybersecurity degree programs in the US, offering information on undergraduate and graduate levels, online programs, and career options.
A compilation of suggested tools for each component in a detection and response pipeline, with real-world examples, to design effective threat detection and response pipelines.
A collection of computer science courses with video lectures covering a wide range of topics.
A discontinued project for Windows system administration that has been archived.
Collection of malware persistence information and techniques
A curated list of resources for learning about deploying, managing, and hunting with Microsoft Sysmon.
Educational resource collection providing learning materials and online tools for understanding AT&T assembly language and x86 assembly programming.
A public incident response process documentation used at PagerDuty
Educational repository containing RPISEC's course materials for teaching modern binary exploitation, vulnerability research, and reverse engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
A collection of free cloud security research articles by Rhino Security Labs covering AWS, Azure, and GCP security topics including best practices, vulnerability assessments, and threat mitigation strategies.
An educational project that teaches data analysis techniques for cybersecurity applications using Python tools like IPython, Pandas, and Scikit Learn through practical exercises and realistic scenarios.
Standardized contribution guidelines for maintaining quality cybersecurity tool repositories and community-curated lists.
A collection of hands-on workshops and educational content focused on AWS security services, techniques, and best practices through practical scenarios.
An open-source introductory book about cryptography that provides educational content on fundamental cryptographic concepts and principles.
A comprehensive guide to Android Security
Enhance the security and privacy of Apple silicon Mac computers with incremental changes and user capability.
A Node.js Ebook by GENTILHOMME Thomas, covering Node.js development and resources
A presentation about the OWASP Top 10, a list of the most critical security risks to web applications.
Comprehensive tutorial on modern exploitation techniques with a focus on understanding exploitation from scratch.
Best practices for corporate network segmentation to protect against basic targeted attacks
Interactive computational environment for code execution, text, and media combination.
Comprehensive guide for Iptables configuration and firewall rules.
A comprehensive guide to reverse engineering by Dennis Yurichev, available for free download in multiple languages and formats, with praise from cybersecurity experts.
Interactive challenges demonstrating attacks on real-world cryptography.
A comprehensive guide to securing Industrial Control Systems (ICS) from cyber threats, published by NIST.
Archive of information, tools, and references regarding CTF competitions.
A website for information on Linux and BSD distributions.
A series of levels teaching about common mistakes and gotchas when using Amazon Web Services (AWS).
A comprehensive guide to malware analysis and reverse engineering, covering topics such as lab setup, debugging, and anti-debugging.
Security tips for setting up an Apache HTTP Server to prevent security issues.
A comprehensive platform for software developers to learn, create, and optimize applications for Arm-based processors
Search OpenBSD manual pages by keyword, section, or manual page name
A comprehensive guide for computer security incident handling, providing guidelines for establishing incident response capabilities and handling incidents efficiently and effectively.
Free training sessions on Reverse Engineering, Malware Analysis, and Exploit Development.
A collection of resources for practicing penetration testing
Leading academic department offering diverse courses and research opportunities.
Collection of industry and community cybersecurity courses and materials by M. E. Kabay.
Free online ethical hacking course covering penetration testing, web app assessments, exploit development, and security operations.
A comprehensive guide to hardening OpenLDAP on Linux using AppArmor and systemd, providing a defense in depth approach to securing LDAP deployments.
A guide outlining security considerations for using OpenLDAP Software, including selective listening and IP firewall capabilities.
A non-profit organization focused on improving the security of software through resources and training.
A standard for conducting penetration tests, covering seven main sections from planning to reporting.
A structured approach for conducting penetration tests with seven main sections covering all aspects of the test.
Comprehensive guide on best practices for PHP development.
The OWASP AppSec Europe '16 Conference is a leading gathering in web application security, featuring keynote speakers and in-depth trainings in application security topics.
The official security guide for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7, providing detailed information on securing the operating system.
Guidance on securing NFS in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7
Collection of cybersecurity conference videos from GreHack 2018 covering various cutting-edge topics.
Recorded talks from the Hardwear.io Conference 2018 covering various hardware security topics.
A conference featuring talks and workshops on various Python-related topics.
A comprehensive online resource for application security knowledge
Educational resources for reverse engineering tutorials by lena151.
Guide on emulating Raspberry Pi with QEMU and exploring Arm TrustZone research.
Comprehensive tutorial series on ARM Assembly covering various topics.
A comprehensive guide for implementing best practices in cybersecurity across various systems.
Learn how to integrate security into Agile development teams for high performance
A guide on basic Linux privilege escalation techniques including enumeration, data analysis, exploit customization, and trial and error.
Malware allows attackers to execute Windows commands from a remote environment
This article discusses protected accounts and groups in Active Directory, providing examples and screenshots to illustrate key concepts.
A collection of Android security related resources
A visual guide that maps attack vectors and exploitation techniques for identifying vulnerabilities in GitHub Actions configurations and CI/CD pipelines.
A comprehensive guide on Linux persistence mechanisms, focusing on scheduled tasks and jobs, their implementation, detection, and hunting strategies.