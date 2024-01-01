UPX is a high-performance executable packer for various executable formats.
Every day many people, including me, waste time googling for procedures, configurations and a way to harden their services. Harden the World is a community project focused on developing common guidelines and best practices to deploy secure configurations, containing hardening guidelines for devices, applications, and operating systems.
A security framework for process isolation and sandboxing based on capability-based security principles.
3GL is a high-level programming language with a focus on ASM for 6502.
A tool to easily automate and multithread your pentesting and bug bounty workflow without any coding
A tool to quickly get all JavaScript sources/files
Comprehensive guide on best practices for PHP development.