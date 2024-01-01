Harden the World Logo

Every day many people, including me, waste time googling for procedures, configurations and a way to harden their services. Harden the World is a community project focused on developing common guidelines and best practices to deploy secure configurations, containing hardening guidelines for devices, applications, and operating systems.

