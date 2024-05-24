Gildan Cyber Red Eagle Description

This is a cybersecurity-themed t-shirt featuring a "Cyber Red Eagle" design. The product is a unisex heavy cotton tee made from 100% US cotton that is ethically grown and harvested. The shirt is manufactured by Gildan and features medium fabric weight (5.3 oz/yd² or 180 g/m²) with a classic fit and crew neckline. The t-shirt is available in multiple colors (White, Black, Sport Grey) and sizes ranging from S to 5XL. The product includes a tear-away label for comfort and has no side seams to prevent irritation. The shoulders feature tape for improved durability, and the fabric provides a smooth surface for printing. The shirt is certified by Oeko-Tex for safety and quality assurance. Gildan is noted as a member of the US Cotton Trust Protocol, which ensures ethical and sustainable production methods. The product is priced between $14-$20 depending on size and color selection. This is an apparel item sold through an information security merchandise website, not a cybersecurity software tool or technical security product.