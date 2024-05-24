Infosec4TC Cyber Ethical Tree Description

The Cyber Ethical Tree is a cybersecurity-themed t-shirt product offered by Infosec4TC. This is a unisex heavy cotton tee made from 100% cotton fabric (5.3 oz/yd² or 180 g/m²) with a classic fit and crew neckline design. The product features a personalized cybersecurity-related design printed on the garment. The t-shirt is available in multiple colors including White, Black, and Sport Grey, with sizes ranging from S through 5XL. The garment includes features such as no side seams to reduce irritation, taped shoulders for durability, and a tear-away label for comfort. The cotton used is ethically grown and harvested US cotton, with the manufacturer (Gildan) being a member of the US Cotton Trust Protocol. The product is certified by Oeko-Tex for safety and quality assurance. This is an apparel merchandise item rather than a cybersecurity software tool or technical security solution. The product is priced between $14-$20 depending on size and color selection.