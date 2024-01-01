mkCTF 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This framework aims at helping your team create jeopardy CTF challenges using a configurable structure which will enable efficient integration and deployment on the CTF infrastructure. This project was initially created for managing challenges for INS'hAck 2017. You can find challenges and writeups of the past editions of INS'hAck in this repository. This project evolved over time to enable even more automation when deploying challenges on a Rancher-based infrastructure. Caution: Your mkCTF repository shall remain private until the CTF event ends. It stores flags in plaintext to allow CTF admins to rebuild challenges from sources without generating new flags. It is recommended to enable 2FA add defensive layers to your repository. Do not generate or manage read-only access token lightly. Do not give access to your repository to untrusted users. Dependencies: This project requires Python 3.9+ and has been designed and tested on Linux only. It might work on Darwin and Windows Subsystem for Linux as well. Other dependencies will depend on the challenges themselves. Setup: You can setup mkCTF in a few steps: curl -o setup.sh https://raw.githubusercontent.com/koromodako/mkctf/m