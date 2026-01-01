Infosec4TC Cyber Security Specialist Description

Cyber Security Specialist is an educational book authored by Mohamed Atef that provides comprehensive coverage of cybersecurity fundamentals and advanced techniques. The book addresses multiple domains including network security, web application security, cloud security, mobile security, and ethical hacking. The content begins with cybersecurity basics, covering threat types and attack vectors against computer systems and networks. It progresses to explain techniques and tools used by cybercriminals to exploit vulnerabilities. Network security coverage includes securing network devices such as routers, switches, and firewalls, along with detection and prevention of attacks including denial-of-service attacks, port scanning, and packet sniffing. The book covers technologies like virtual private networks and intrusion detection systems. Web application security sections address common vulnerabilities including cross-site scripting, SQL injection, and session hijacking, along with secure coding practices and vulnerability testing methodologies. Cloud security content explains deployment models (public, private, hybrid) and their security implications, covering data privacy, access control, and regulatory compliance with GDPR and HIPAA. Mobile security chapters address threats to smartphones and tablets, including malware, phishing, and network spoofing, along with BYOD policies and mobile device management procedures. The ethical hacking section covers penetration testing types, tools, and techniques for identifying and exploiting vulnerabilities in systems and networks.