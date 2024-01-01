Computer Science Courses with Video Lectures

Linux-based operating system intentionally vulnerable for cybersecurity practice.
This resource provides a comprehensive list of college and university-level courses covering various topics in computer science, including data structures, algorithms, software engineering, artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer networks, security, and more. Please refer to the NOTES section for general information and CONTRIBUTING.md for contribution guidelines.
Guidelines for contributing to a cybersecurity tools and resources list
Comprehensive cheat sheet for SQLite SQL injection techniques and payloads.
Find books at your favorite store and stay updated on new features with Universal Book Links.
A documentation template library for implementing industrial information security management systems.
Cybersecurity training platform with courses, certifications, and study guides.