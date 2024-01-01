Android-Security-Reference

Check for known vulnerabilities in your Node.js installation.
A reference guide for all things Android Security. This is a slowly evolving repository of notes and resources on Android Security. Style: Android version names are in the format <CodeNameLetter>-<Version>-<API> i.e. M-6-23 Tools: Nav helper OctoTree
Check for known vulnerabilities in your Node.js installation.
A repository containing hourly-updated data dumps of bug bounty platform scopes
OWASP Project for making vulnerability management easier.
kube-hunter hunts for security weaknesses in Kubernetes clusters.
LeakIX is a red-team search engine that indexes mis-configurations and vulnerabilities online.
An open source project for static analysis of vulnerabilities in application containers