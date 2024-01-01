Binary Exploitation Tutorial Logo

Binary Exploitation Tutorial

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

This tutorial provides a comprehensive guide on modern exploitation techniques, focusing on understanding exploitation from scratch, including topics like memory layout of C programs, ELF binaries, stack overview during function calls, assembly code for function calls and returns, concept of $ebp and $esp, and executable memory. The tutorial also includes setting up the system using a vagrant file on a virtual box.

Offensive Security
Free
exploitation

ALTERNATIVES