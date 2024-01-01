Binary Exploitation Tutorial 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This tutorial provides a comprehensive guide on modern exploitation techniques, focusing on understanding exploitation from scratch, including topics like memory layout of C programs, ELF binaries, stack overview during function calls, assembly code for function calls and returns, concept of $ebp and $esp, and executable memory. The tutorial also includes setting up the system using a vagrant file on a virtual box.