Apple Silicon Mac Security Guide

This guide provides techniques for enhancing the security and privacy of Apple silicon Mac computers, recommending newer chips for improved security, targeting both power users and novices interested in enhancing their Mac's security. It emphasizes that perfect security is a result of numerous incremental changes and user capability, with no single technology ensuring complete security. Users are advised to follow NIST guidelines for macOS in organizational settings.