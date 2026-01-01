Escape API Security Torch Relay
Escape API Security Torch Relay Description
The API Security Torch Relay is an educational initiative by Escape that presents API security concepts through a metaphorical journey with different stages. The relay covers various aspects of API security including authentication, authorization, encryption, governance, and compliance. The initiative features multiple stages that represent different API security domains: - Authentication Alley: Focuses on verifying API users through secure authentication mechanisms - Authorization Avenue: Covers permission validation and access control - Encryption End: Addresses data protection through encryption during transmission The program includes contributions from notable API security professionals, authors, and educators in the field. It provides educational content through blog posts covering topics such as securing GraphQL APIs, gRPC APIs, and FastAPI implementations. The torch relay serves as a framework for understanding the complete API security lifecycle, from initial user verification through compliance checkpoints. The initiative aims to raise awareness about API security best practices and challenges across different API technologies and implementation approaches.
Escape API Security Torch Relay FAQ
Escape API Security Torch Relay is Educational initiative promoting API security awareness through stages developed by Escape Technologies. It is a Resources solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Authentication, Authorization.
