Infosec4TC Cyber Blue Team Python Description

Cyber Blue Team Python is a cybersecurity-themed apparel product offered by Infosec4TC. The product is a unisex heavy cotton t-shirt featuring a design related to blue team operations and Python programming. The shirt is made from 100% cotton fabric weighing 5.3 oz/yd² (180 g/m²) and features a classic fit with a crew neckline. The product is available in multiple colors including White, Sport Grey, and Charcoal, and comes in sizes ranging from S to 5XL. The shirt includes a tear-away label for comfort and is made using ethically grown and harvested US cotton. The manufacturer, Gildan, is a member of the US Cotton Trust Protocol and the product is certified by Oeko-Tex for safety and quality assurance. The design incorporates blue team and Python programming themes, targeting cybersecurity professionals who work in defensive security roles. The product is positioned as casual wear for individuals in the cybersecurity community, specifically those involved in blue team operations and Python-based security tooling. Pricing ranges from $14 to $20 depending on size and color selection. The product is part of a broader collection of cybersecurity-themed apparel that includes related items such as Cyber Red Team, Cyber Ethical Light, and other security-themed designs.