Application Security

AI-powered agent for automated security reviews and penetration testing

106 Alternatives to AWS Security Agent

BruteXSS Logo
BruteXSS

A tool to find XSS vulnerabilities in web applications

jaeles Logo
jaeles

Jaeles is an automated web application testing tool that helps identify vulnerabilities and security issues through customizable testing scenarios.

Greenbone Web App Scanning Logo
Greenbone Web App Scanning

Managed web app security scanning service covering OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities

ImmuniWeb® Neuron Logo
ImmuniWeb® Neuron

AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA

Escape API Security Platform Logo
Escape API Security Platform

DAST platform for API and web app security testing with business logic focus

StackHawk StackHawk Logo
StackHawk StackHawk

AppSec platform with API discovery, CI/CD-native DAST, and risk oversight

Miggo Security Logo
Miggo Security

Application monitoring and security platform that provides runtime visibility, threat detection, and automated response capabilities for application-layer security

Secure Blink ThreatSpy Logo
Secure Blink ThreatSpy

DAST platform for web app & API vulnerability scanning with AI-enabled features

Qualys TotalAppSec Logo
Qualys TotalAppSec

Cloud-based DAST solution for web app & API security with AI-powered scanning

Bright Security Bright STAR Logo
Bright Security Bright STAR

AI-powered AppSec platform for DAST, IAST, API security with auto-remediation

VulnSign Dynamic Application Security Testing Logo
VulnSign Dynamic Application Security Testing

DAST tool for scanning web apps, microservices, and APIs for vulnerabilities

Fortra BeSTORM Logo
Fortra BeSTORM

Black box fuzzer and DAST tool for testing application security

Burp Suite Enterprise Edition Logo
Burp Suite Enterprise Edition

An enterprise-scale dynamic application security testing (DAST) platform that provides automated vulnerability scanning and security assessment for web applications.

ImmuniWeb® On-Demand Logo
ImmuniWeb® On-Demand

ImmuniWeb® On-Demand is a web application penetration testing platform that combines AI-powered automation with manual security testing to provide comprehensive vulnerability assessments and compliance reporting.

Rapid7 InsightAppSec Logo
Rapid7 InsightAppSec

DAST tool for automated web app and API vulnerability scanning and testing

Checkmarx One DAST Logo
Checkmarx One DAST

Enterprise DAST solution for runtime app and API security testing

Aikido DAST Scanner Logo
Aikido DAST Scanner

DAST scanner that identifies web app vulnerabilities and attack surfaces

Aikido Zen Logo
Aikido Zen

Runtime application security library blocking zero-days & OWASP Top 10 attacks

Siemba GenPT Logo
Siemba GenPT

AI-driven DAST tool for automated vulnerability testing of web applications

Escape DAST Logo
Escape DAST

AI-powered DAST tool for business logic security testing of web apps and APIs

Escape GraphQL Security Testing Logo
Escape GraphQL Security Testing

GraphQL-native DAST tool for security testing GraphQL applications

Mend DAST Logo
Mend DAST

Dynamic application security testing tool for runtime vulnerability detection

Indusface WAS - Website Vulnerability Scanner Logo
Indusface WAS - Website Vulnerability Scanner

AI-powered DAST scanner for web app vulnerability detection with zero false positives

DerScanner Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Logo
DerScanner Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)

DAST tool that scans live web apps to detect vulnerabilities in real-time

Bright Sec Bright STAR Logo
Bright Sec Bright STAR

AI-powered AppSec platform for DAST, IAST, and API security testing

Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing Logo
Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing

Enterprise DAST platform for web apps, APIs, business logic, and LLM security

Fluid Attacks Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Logo
Fluid Attacks Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)

DAST tool for continuous automated security testing of web and mobile apps

Wallarm API Security Testing Logo
Wallarm API Security Testing

Automated API security testing tool integrated into CI/CD pipelines

Invicti DAST Logo
Invicti DAST

DAST scanner with proof-based vulnerability validation and CI/CD integration

Snyk API & Web Logo
Snyk API & Web

DAST scanner for APIs and web apps with AI-powered testing and low FP rate

AppCheck Web App Scanner Logo
AppCheck Web App Scanner

Web application vulnerability scanner with automated authentication support

AppCheck DAST Tool Logo
AppCheck DAST Tool

DAST tool for automated web app and API vulnerability scanning

AppCheck SPA Scanner Logo
AppCheck SPA Scanner

DAST scanner for Single Page Applications using headless browser technology

Sec1 Kairo Logo
Sec1 Kairo

DAST scanner for web apps and APIs with OWASP Top 10 vulnerability detection

Halo Security Application Scanning Logo
Halo Security Application Scanning

DAST tool for detecting web app vulnerabilities like SQL injection and XSS

Intruder Web Application Scanning Logo
Intruder Web Application Scanning

DAST tool for scanning web apps and APIs for OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities

Intruder PHP Vulnerability Scanner Logo
Intruder PHP Vulnerability Scanner

DAST tool for scanning PHP web apps for vulnerabilities like SQL injection & XSS

ResilientX Web Application Security Testing Logo
ResilientX Web Application Security Testing

DAST solution for automated web app vulnerability testing and discovery

StackHawk AppSec Intelligence Platform Logo
StackHawk AppSec Intelligence Platform

DAST platform with API discovery, shift-left testing, and AppSec oversight

StackHawk Runtime Application Security Testing Logo
StackHawk Runtime Application Security Testing

Runtime application security testing platform for CI/CD pipelines

Data Theorem Web Secure Logo
Data Theorem Web Secure

Full-stack web app security testing platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, and pentesting

Digital.ai Continuous Testing Logo
Digital.ai Continuous Testing

Automated testing platform for mobile, web, and hybrid apps on real devices

Acunetix Web Application & API Security Logo
Acunetix Web Application & API Security

DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation

Not Found Logo
Not Found

Web application vulnerability scanner for automated security testing

Edgescan Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Logo
Edgescan Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)

DAST platform with human validation for web app & API security testing

Edgescan Managed Application Security Testing Logo
Edgescan Managed Application Security Testing

Managed application security testing service for web applications

Portswigger Burp Suite Logo
Portswigger Burp Suite

Web vulnerability scanner for web app and mobile API security audits

Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Logo
Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)

DAST solution for mobile and web app security testing and vulnerability scanning

MindFort Logo
MindFort

AI-powered platform for continuous automated penetration testing of web apps

Mayhem for Python Logo
Mayhem for Python

AI-powered fuzzing and security testing tool for Python applications

Mayhem Code Security Logo
Mayhem Code Security

AI-driven automated security testing using fuzzing and symbolic execution

Haicker Logo
Haicker

Continuous automated pentesting platform with GitHub integration and AI agents

Cobalt DAST Logo
Cobalt DAST

Automated DAST tool for continuous web app and API vulnerability scanning.

FYEO Custom Fuzz Testing Logo
FYEO Custom Fuzz Testing

Custom blockchain fuzz testing service with bespoke harnesses & CI integration.

Astra Security DAST Scanner Logo
Astra Security DAST Scanner

DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases.

Guardian360 Lighthouse Logo
Guardian360 Lighthouse

Web app security platform for vulnerability scanning & secure dev.

NightVision Platform Logo
NightVision Platform

DAST platform for scanning web apps & APIs within CI/CD pipelines.

Opticca Security DAST Logo
Opticca Security DAST

External black-box testing service for web app & API runtime vulnerabilities.

Probely (Snyk API & Web) Logo
Probely (Snyk API & Web)

DAST scanner for discovering and testing APIs and web apps for vulns.

Secure Decisions ASTAM Logo
Secure Decisions ASTAM

DHS-funded program providing automated AppSec tools across the SDLC.

SOOS DAST Logo
SOOS DAST

CI/CD-integrated DAST tool for automated web app and API vuln scanning.

Start Left® Security DAST Logo
Start Left® Security DAST

DAST tool that tests running apps for runtime vulnerabilities via attack simulation.

PortSwigger Logo
PortSwigger

A comprehensive toolkit for web application security testing, offering a range of products and solutions for identifying vulnerabilities and improving security posture.

PAPIMonitor Logo
PAPIMonitor

Python tool for monitoring user-select APIs in Android apps using Frida.

CSP Auditor Logo
CSP Auditor

A plugin for viewing, detecting weak configurations, and generating Content Security Policy headers.

ConDroid Logo
ConDroid

ConDroid is a concolic execution framework for Android applications that automates dynamic analysis by driving execution to specific code locations without manual interaction.

Yara-Scanner Logo
Yara-Scanner

A Python-based Burp Suite extension that integrates Yara scanning capabilities for detecting patterns and signatures in web application traffic using custom Yara rules.

MCIR Logo
MCIR

MCIR is a unified framework for building code injection vulnerability testbeds that combines SQL, XML, shell, and XSS injection testing tools with shared functionality and template-based extensibility.

CakeFuzzer Logo
CakeFuzzer

CakeFuzzer is an automated vulnerability discovery tool specifically designed for identifying security issues in CakePHP web applications with minimal false positives.

Inspeckage Logo
Inspeckage

Inspeckage is a dynamic analysis tool for Android applications that provides runtime behavior monitoring through API hooking and real-time system interaction tracking.

w3af Logo
w3af

w3af is an open source web application security scanner that identifies over 200 types of vulnerabilities including XSS, SQL injection, and OS commanding in web applications.

Burp-Yara-Rules Logo
Burp-Yara-Rules

A collection of Yara rules for the Burp Yara-Scanner extension that helps identify malicious software and infected web pages during web application security assessments.

DOMPurify Logo
DOMPurify

DOMPurify is a fast XSS sanitizer for HTML, MathML, and SVG.

Introspy-Android Logo
Introspy-Android

Introspy-Android is a dynamic analysis framework that hooks Android APIs at runtime to monitor application behavior and identify security vulnerabilities on rooted devices.

IronBee Logo
IronBee

IronBee is an open source web application security sensor framework that provides detection and prevention capabilities for web application vulnerabilities.

Naxsi Logo
Naxsi

NAXSI is a third-party nginx module that prevents XSS and SQL injection attacks by filtering HTTP traffic based on predefined security rules.

Dockerfiles for Testing Logo
Dockerfiles for Testing

Container image definitions that create standardized testing environments for software applications with consistent dependencies and configurations.

ZAP The Zed Attack Proxy Logo
ZAP The Zed Attack Proxy

ZAP is an open-source web application security scanner that helps identify vulnerabilities through automated scanning and manual testing capabilities.

GAUNTLT Logo
GAUNTLT

GAUNTLT - Security and Rugged Testing tool

Paros Logo
Paros

A Java based HTTP/HTTPS proxy for assessing web application vulnerability with various useful features.

Wapiti Logo
Wapiti

Web-application vulnerability scanner with extensive coverage of security testing modules.

Acunetix Vulnerability Scanner Logo
Acunetix Vulnerability Scanner

A comprehensive web application security testing solution that offers built-in vulnerability assessment and management, as well as integration options with popular software development tools.

Arachni Logo
Arachni

An open-source web application security scanner framework that identifies vulnerabilities in web applications.

N-Stalker Logo
N-Stalker

A web security tool that scans for vulnerabilities and known attacks.

Caido Logo
Caido

A lightweight web security auditing toolkit that simplifies security tasks and enhances productivity.

CorsMe Logo
CorsMe

CorsMe is a specialized scanner that identifies Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS) misconfigurations in web applications and provides remediation recommendations.

InQL Logo
InQL

InQL is a Burp Suite extension for advanced GraphQL testing and vulnerability detection

Autorize Logo
Autorize

Automatic authorization enforcement detection extension for Burp Suite

B-XSSRF Logo
B-XSSRF

A toolkit for detecting and tracking Blind XSS, XXE, and SSRF vulnerabilities

ssrfDetector Logo
ssrfDetector

Detects and prevents SSRF attacks

Dalfox Logo
Dalfox

Dalfox is an open-source automated XSS scanner that provides customizable scanning profiles and detailed reporting for cross-site scripting vulnerability detection.

xssValidator Logo
xssValidator

A Burp Suite extension that automates XSS vulnerability detection and validation through custom payload generation and response analysis.

findom-xss Logo
findom-xss

A fast and simple DOM based XSS vulnerability scanner

DOMdig Logo
DOMdig

DOMdig is a DOM XSS scanner that uses static analysis, dynamic analysis, and fuzz testing to detect and exploit Cross-Site Scripting vulnerabilities in Single Page Applications.

Femida Logo
Femida

Femida is a Python automation tool that integrates with Burp Suite to detect blind XSS vulnerabilities in web applications through HTTP request analysis.

extended-xss-search Logo
extended-xss-search

A better version of my xssfinder tool that scans for different types of XSS on a list of URLs.

Rexsser Logo
Rexsser

A Burp Suite plugin that extracts keywords from HTTP responses using regex patterns and tests for reflected XSS vulnerabilities within the target scope.

Xss-Sql-Fuzz Logo
Xss-Sql-Fuzz

A Burp Suite plugin for automatically adding XSS and SQL payload to fuzz

Vaya-Ciego-Nen Logo
Vaya-Ciego-Nen

A tool to detect, manage and exploit Blind Cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities.

dom-based-xss-finder Logo
dom-based-xss-finder

DOM-based XSS vulnerability scanner

Tplmap Logo
Tplmap

Tplmap is a command-line tool that detects and exploits server-side template injection vulnerabilities in web applications across multiple template engines.

postMessage-tracker Logo
postMessage-tracker

Track postMessage usage with this Chrome Extension

Node.js Goof Logo
Node.js Goof

Node.js Goof is a vulnerable Node.js demo application containing multiple security vulnerabilities for testing and educational purposes.

Tenable Web App Scanning Logo
Tenable Web App Scanning

DAST solution for web apps and APIs with automated scanning capabilities

Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance Logo
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance

Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance is a security tool that monitors and protects against client-side threats on websites, aiding in PCI DSS v4.0 compliance.

EvoMaster Logo
EvoMaster

EvoMaster is an AI-driven tool that automatically generates system-level test cases for web APIs and enterprise applications using evolutionary algorithms and dynamic program analysis.

