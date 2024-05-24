Qualys TotalAppSec Description

Qualys TotalAppSec is a cloud-based application security testing solution that provides Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), API security, and web malware detection capabilities. The platform performs automated end-to-end crawling and testing to detect runtime vulnerabilities, OWASP Top 10, OWASP API Top 10, misconfigurations, and compliance issues. The solution offers discovery and inventory of web applications and APIs across on-premises, multi-cloud, API gateways, containers, and microservices environments. It identifies internal, external, unknown, forgotten, shadow, and rogue assets through continuous automated scanning. The platform detects PII collections and sensitive data exposures to support compliance with GDPR, PCI DSS, and HIPAA regulations. Web malware detection uses behavioral analysis and deep learning to identify threats including zero-day malware. API security capabilities include scanning REST and SOAP APIs to detect deviations from OpenAPI v3 specifications. The solution consolidates third-party manual penetration testing data from tools like Burp, ZAP, and BugCrowd with automated scan results. Risk prioritization uses TruRisk scoring based on exploitability severity, business context, and asset criticality. AI-assisted clustering scans critical areas of large applications, achieving detection rates while reducing scan time. The platform integrates with DevOps workflows and provides APIs for automation.