DerScanner Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Description

DerScanner Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is a web application security testing solution that scans live applications to identify vulnerabilities by simulating attacker behavior. The tool operates without requiring access to source code, making it suitable for testing third-party applications and legacy systems. The platform includes multiple scanning capabilities: traditional DAST for active vulnerability detection, a passive scanner that monitors network traffic without direct interaction, an automatic scanner for scheduled continuous testing, an AJAX web scanner for analyzing asynchronous requests in dynamic content, and a fuzzer for testing application responses to unexpected inputs. DerScanner incorporates Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST) functionality that correlates findings from both static (SAST) and dynamic testing methods. This correlation helps reduce false positives by cross-checking SAST findings with DAST results to confirm exploitability. The IAST component identifies code locations of vulnerabilities while verifying their real-world exploitability. The tool is designed to integrate into development pipelines for continuous security assessment, enabling more frequent testing compared to periodic penetration tests. It scans applications in production or pre-production environments and can be run at any frequency without additional per-scan costs. Results are automatically tagged and prioritized based on exploitability to streamline remediation workflows.