Aikido DAST Scanner Logo

Aikido DAST Scanner

DAST scanner that identifies web app vulnerabilities and attack surfaces

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Aikido DAST Scanner Description

Aikido DAST Scanner is a dynamic application security testing tool that scans web applications to identify vulnerabilities and security exposures. The scanner performs automated daily scans of front-end applications to detect common security issues and misconfigurations. The tool includes automated API discovery and security scanning capabilities for REST and GraphQL endpoints, generating updated Swagger documentation and OpenAPI specifications. It uses a Nuclei-based scanner to check self-hosted applications including WordPress, GitLab, Jira, Drupal, Joomla, Laravel, Magento, Prestashop, Grafana, WooCommerce, and Nginx for known vulnerabilities. The scanner supports authenticated DAST testing, allowing it to log in as a user to test for vulnerabilities accessible to authenticated users, including JWT token security. It scans for dangling domains by checking DNS records to identify subdomains pointing to inactive services that could be vulnerable to takeover. The tool identifies toxic combinations where multiple vulnerabilities combine to create critical security threats. Scan results are translated into actionable advice with human-readable explanations of security issues and remediation guidance. Notifications can be sent through multiple channels including email and Slack when new vulnerabilities are discovered.

Aikido DAST Scanner FAQ

Common questions about Aikido DAST Scanner including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Aikido DAST Scanner is DAST scanner that identifies web app vulnerabilities and attack surfaces developed by Aikido Security. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Authentication, DAST.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →