AppCheck Web App Scanner Description
AppCheck Web App Scanner is a dynamic application security testing tool that scans web applications, single-page applications (SPAs), and APIs for security vulnerabilities. The scanner uses browser-based crawling to discover and test application components. The tool includes automated authentication capabilities that support multiple security standards including TOTP, email-based MFA, bearer tokens, request signing, digest authentication, and client certificates. It features session management that maintains authentication throughout scans. The scanner detects various vulnerability types including OWASP vulnerabilities such as injection flaws, cross-site scripting (XSS), remote code execution (RCE), and insecure direct object references (IDOR). It uses out-of-band detection techniques and payload-based verification methods. The vulnerability database covers over 100,000 known security flaws (CVEs) and zero-day vulnerabilities. The platform provides role-based access control (RBAC), supports unlimited users and scans, and includes scheduled scanning capabilities. Reporting features include penetration test-style reports and executive summaries. Each vulnerability finding includes impact assessment, technical detection narrative, and remediation guidance. The scanner can be used throughout the application lifecycle from development to production environments.
AppCheck Web App Scanner FAQ
Common questions about AppCheck Web App Scanner including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
