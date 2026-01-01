Intruder PHP Vulnerability Scanner
Intruder PHP Vulnerability Scanner
Intruder PHP Vulnerability Scanner Description
Intruder PHP Vulnerability Scanner is a dynamic application security testing (DAST) tool that scans PHP web applications for security vulnerabilities. The scanner checks for over 75 application vulnerabilities including OWASP Top 10 issues, SQL injection, and cross-site scripting (XSS). The tool supports scanning of both single-page and multi-page web applications. It can be configured to scan behind login pages using authentication and accepts API schemas to improve coverage for single-page applications. Scans can be scheduled at flexible intervals for continuous monitoring. The platform provides infrastructure security scanning with over 140,000 security checks available. It includes emerging threat scans that automatically check systems for newly released vulnerabilities on a 24/7 basis. The scanner integrates with cloud environments including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. Intruder offers remediation guidance to help developers fix identified vulnerabilities. The platform tracks time-to-fix metrics for vulnerability management and supports remediation scans to verify successful fixes. Security findings can be exported to ticketing systems for workflow integration. The tool provides an API for CI/CD pipeline integration and generates compliance reports for auditors and stakeholders. The scanner is powered by multiple scanning engines and can be set up in under 10 minutes. Manual penetration testing services are available as an additional offering.
