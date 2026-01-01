Wallarm API Security Testing Logo

Wallarm API Security Testing

Automated API security testing tool integrated into CI/CD pipelines

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Wallarm API Security Testing Description

Wallarm API Security Testing is a dynamic application security testing solution designed for integration into CI/CD pipelines. The tool automatically transforms existing functional tests into security tests by capturing API requests as baselines through a proxy container, then generates and executes security checks for each build. The solution provides automated schema-based testing that covers OWASP API Top 10 vulnerabilities and business logic abuse scenarios. It includes a Threat Replay Testing feature that safely replays real-world attacks detected in production environments to validate security posture in testing environments. The tool operates by deploying a proxy container that captures API requests during functional testing. These captured requests serve as baselines for generating security test cases. Users can configure testing policies to specify parameter types, payloads, and fuzzer settings, or use default OWASP Top 10 configurations. Security issues and anomalies are reported directly to CI pipelines and ticketing systems. The solution integrates with common CI/CD platforms and testing frameworks through plugins and APIs. It supports both automated schema-based testing using OpenAPI specifications and threat replay testing based on actual attack patterns observed in production.

Wallarm API Security Testing FAQ

Common questions about Wallarm API Security Testing including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Wallarm API Security Testing is Automated API security testing tool integrated into CI/CD pipelines developed by Wallarm. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Automation, CI CD.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →