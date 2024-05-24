Acunetix Web Application & API Security Description

Acunetix is a web application and API security scanner that automates vulnerability detection and remediation workflows. The tool performs automated discovery and crawling of websites, applications, and APIs to create an inventory of assets requiring security assessment. The scanner detects over 12,000 vulnerabilities including SQL injection, cross-site scripting, and zero-day vulnerabilities. It uses a combination of DAST and IAST scanning techniques to identify security flaws across different application types, including single-page applications, HTML5/JavaScript applications, and script-heavy sites. Acunetix includes AI/ML-based Predictive Risk Scoring that calculates risk levels across web applications before scanning begins, using over 200 features to correlate with vulnerable assets. This enables prioritization of scanning efforts based on predicted risk. The tool provides proof of exploit to reduce false positives and identifies specific lines of code requiring fixes. It supports scanning of password-protected areas through macro recording and can detect unlinked files and API endpoints. Acunetix integrates with development tools including CI/CD pipelines, issue trackers, and web application firewalls. It enables scheduled continuous scanning with trend analysis over time. The platform supports multi-environment scanning and provides automated ticket creation for developers.