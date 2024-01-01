postMessage-tracker

FortiEDR is an automated endpoint security solution that integrates with the Fortinet Security Fabric and third-party solutions to reduce MTTR and provide real-time breach detection and response.
A Chrome Extension to track postMessage usage (url, domain and stack) both by logging using CORS and also visually as an extension-icon
Read-only FUSE driver for Apple File System with support for encrypted volumes and fusion drives on Linux.
MetaDefender Cloud offers advanced threat prevention using technologies like Multiscanning, Deep CDR, and Sandbox.
Toolkit for building custom minimal, immutable Linux distributions with secure defaults.
Powerfully simple endpoint security solution that takes down threats without interrupting business.
CrowdStrike Falcon Insight XDR is an AI-powered endpoint detection and response solution that provides comprehensive protection, visibility, and automated response capabilities.