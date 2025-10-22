ImmuniWeb® Neuron Logo
ImmuniWeb® Neuron Description

ImmuniWeb Neuron is a web application security scanning solution that uses machine learning and AI technology for automated vulnerability detection. The product performs intelligent crawling, fuzzing, and exploitation to identify security flaws in web applications, APIs, and cloud environments. The scanner provides coverage for OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 vulnerabilities. It supports testing of various application types including single-page applications, microservices, APIs, and cloud-native applications hosted on AWS, Azure, or GCP. The product can perform both authenticated and unauthenticated scans, with support for SSO and MFA. ImmuniWeb Neuron offers a zero false-positives service level agreement with a money-back guarantee. Each scan includes 24/7 expert assistance for vulnerability remediation and provides compliance-ready reports. The reports include working exploits and risk-based scoring. The product integrates with CI/CD pipelines and DevSecOps workflows through connections to platforms like GitHub, GitLab, Jenkins, Azure Pipelines, Jira, ServiceNow, Splunk, and various communication tools. It supports testing of both internal and external applications through virtual appliance technology. The scanning solution helps organizations meet compliance requirements for regulations including EU GDPR, DORA, NIS 2, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, SOC 2, HIPAA, and NIST frameworks.

