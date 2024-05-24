Not Found Description

Acunetix is a web application security scanner designed to identify vulnerabilities in web applications and APIs. The product performs automated security testing to detect common web vulnerabilities including SQL injection, cross-site scripting, and other OWASP-based security issues. The scanner crawls web applications to map their structure and identify potential attack vectors. It analyzes both client-side and server-side code to detect security weaknesses that could be exploited by attackers. Acunetix Premium represents the commercial version of the Acunetix product line, offering automated scanning capabilities for organizations seeking to identify and remediate web application security vulnerabilities as part of their application security program. The tool is used by security teams and developers to conduct security assessments of web applications during development and production phases. It generates reports detailing discovered vulnerabilities along with remediation guidance. The product operates as a dedicated web vulnerability scanner, focusing specifically on web application security testing rather than broader application security concerns.