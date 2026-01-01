Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing Description

Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing is a developer-centric DAST platform designed for enterprise environments. The platform performs automated security testing of web applications, APIs, business logic vulnerabilities, and LLM-specific risks. The solution provides coverage for OWASP Top 10, API Top 10, and LLM Top 10 vulnerabilities. It reports less than 3% false positive rate and includes remediation guidance to reduce vulnerability resolution time. The platform integrates with CI/CD pipelines and unit testing frameworks to enable security testing during development. It supports automated testing in pull requests and provides centralized management for enterprise application portfolios. Key testing capabilities include detection of authentication issues, data leakage points, business logic flaws, prompt injections, and model manipulation in LLM applications. The platform includes attack surface mapping and discovery of undocumented shadow APIs. The solution provides detailed reporting and audit trails for compliance requirements including PCI DSS. It offers automated remediation suggestions with validation loops to verify fixes. Testing can be performed across complex enterprise environments with high-performance scanning capabilities.