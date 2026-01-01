Sec1 Kairo Logo

Sec1 Kairo

DAST scanner for web apps and APIs with OWASP Top 10 vulnerability detection

Sec1 Kairo is a Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) solution that tests web applications and APIs for vulnerabilities by simulating attacks during runtime. The tool performs automated security testing to identify vulnerabilities that may not be visible through static code analysis. Kairo provides coverage for OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities including SQL injection, cross-site scripting, misconfigurations, and business logic flaws. The scanner operates with real-time monitoring capabilities and generates alerts when vulnerabilities are detected, including zero-day threats. The tool includes compliance checking capabilities for NIST and CIS security standards and benchmarks. After scanning, Kairo produces detailed remediation reports with step-by-step guidance to help development teams resolve identified security issues. The platform simulates real-world attack scenarios to test application security comprehensively. It monitors applications continuously and provides vulnerability detection during application runtime to enable faster remediation of security issues.

Sec1 Kairo is DAST scanner for web apps and APIs with OWASP Top 10 vulnerability detection developed by Sec1. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Application Security, Compliance.

