This plugin provides a readable view of CSP Headers in the Response Tab, passive scan rules to detect weak CSP configuration, and a CSP configuration generator based on the Burp crawler or manual browsing. The project is packaged as a ZAP and Burp plugin. For more context around Content-Security-Policy and how to apply it to your website, see their blog posts on the topic: [Building a Content Security Policy Configuration with CSP Auditor](http://gosecure.net/2017/07/20/building-a-content-security-policy-configuration-with-csp-auditor) and [Auditing CSP Headers with Burp and ZAP](https://gosecure.net/2016/06/28/auditing-csp-headers-with-burp-and-zap/)