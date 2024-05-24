Data Theorem Web Secure Description

Data Theorem Web Secure is a web application security testing platform that analyzes traditional and modern web applications including Single Page Applications built with React, GraphQL, Angular, and Vue. The product performs testing across the application stack, including embedded APIs and underlying cloud resources. The platform includes multiple testing methodologies: Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA) with SBOM generation, and penetration testing capabilities. It provides automated discovery and inventory of web application assets across the Internet. Web Secure includes hacker toolkits designed to exploit vulnerabilities across the application stack. The platform offers agentless protection capabilities for common web vulnerabilities including clickjacking, cross-site scripting, cross-site request forgery, SQL injection, insecure cookies and transport, and weak cryptography. The product provides asset discovery and inventory management for web applications. It combines automated security testing with manual penetration testing approaches, starting with depth-focused analysis before scaling through automation. The platform is designed to test both traditional web applications and modern cloud-native application architectures.