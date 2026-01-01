Indusface WAS - Website Vulnerability Scanner Description

Indusface WAS is a Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) scanner designed to identify vulnerabilities in web applications. The scanner detects OWASP Top 10, SANS 25, and zero-day vulnerabilities including cross-site scripting and SQL injection. The platform uses AI technology combined with human verification to guarantee zero false positives on all identified vulnerabilities. Each vulnerability includes detailed proof of exploitation with step-by-step screenshots showing how to reproduce the issue. The scanner provides remediation guidance for each discovered vulnerability to assist development teams in patching issues. Integration capabilities include CI/CD pipeline integration for automated scanning on new builds and SIEM integration for sending scan logs to security information and event management systems. The platform can be combined with manual penetration testing services performed by certified security researchers to identify business logic vulnerabilities. The scanner tracks live threat intelligence to flag zero-day vulnerabilities. Indusface WAS offers multiple pricing tiers including an Advance plan starting at $59 per application per month, a Premium plan with custom pricing, and an MSSP Edition for managed security service providers. A 14-day free trial is available for the Advance plan.