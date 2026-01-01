ResilientX Web Application Security Testing Description

ResilientX Web Application Security Testing is a Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) solution that performs automated security testing of web applications and APIs. The platform is part of ResilientX's Unified Exposure Management offering. The solution automatically discovers web applications across an organization's attack surface and performs in-depth crawling to map application structures. It conducts over 2500 security tests to identify vulnerabilities and security flaws in web applications. The platform focuses on detecting OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities and other critical security risks. It provides automated scanning capabilities that examine web applications to uncover exploitable weaknesses before attackers can leverage them. ResilientX DAST generates security reports that provide visibility into identified vulnerabilities and the overall security posture of tested applications. The solution is designed to integrate into risk and exposure management processes. The platform offers continuous testing and assessment capabilities for web applications and APIs. It aims to reduce validation time by automating the discovery, crawling, and vulnerability detection processes across an organization's web application portfolio.