ResilientX Web Application Security Testing Logo

ResilientX Web Application Security Testing

DAST solution for automated web app vulnerability testing and discovery

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

ResilientX Web Application Security Testing Description

ResilientX Web Application Security Testing is a Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) solution that performs automated security testing of web applications and APIs. The platform is part of ResilientX's Unified Exposure Management offering. The solution automatically discovers web applications across an organization's attack surface and performs in-depth crawling to map application structures. It conducts over 2500 security tests to identify vulnerabilities and security flaws in web applications. The platform focuses on detecting OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities and other critical security risks. It provides automated scanning capabilities that examine web applications to uncover exploitable weaknesses before attackers can leverage them. ResilientX DAST generates security reports that provide visibility into identified vulnerabilities and the overall security posture of tested applications. The solution is designed to integrate into risk and exposure management processes. The platform offers continuous testing and assessment capabilities for web applications and APIs. It aims to reduce validation time by automating the discovery, crawling, and vulnerability detection processes across an organization's web application portfolio.

ResilientX Web Application Security Testing FAQ

Common questions about ResilientX Web Application Security Testing including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

ResilientX Web Application Security Testing is DAST solution for automated web app vulnerability testing and discovery developed by RX ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES LTD. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Application Security, Attack Surface Mapping.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →