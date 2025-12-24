Secure Blink ThreatSpy
Secure Blink ThreatSpy Description
Secure Blink ThreatSpy is a Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) platform designed for developers and application security teams to scan web applications and APIs for vulnerabilities. The platform uses a heuristic scanning approach to detect both known and unknown vulnerabilities. ThreatSpy covers multiple vulnerability frameworks including OWASP Top 10, CWE Top 25, and CISA Most Exploitable vulnerabilities. The scanner offers both Light and Deep Scan modes and can identify zero-day vulnerabilities, DNS misconfigurations, CORS issues, and S3 bucket misconfigurations. The platform includes a prioritization system based on a Reachability Framework to help teams focus on the most critical vulnerabilities. It provides stack-specific remediation guidance and supports automated remediation through campaigns and playbooks. ThreatSpy integrates into DevOps pipelines and can automatically create tickets in workflow applications. The platform includes custom SLA policies for timely notifications and monitoring capabilities to track application security risk over time. It uses an agentless methodology and includes military-grade encryption for report protection. The platform offers version management capabilities and an Application Healthbot feature for regular monitoring. ThreatSpy calculates return on security investment through an advanced threat scoring system. The product is available with a 14-day free trial.
Secure Blink ThreatSpy FAQ
Common questions about Secure Blink ThreatSpy including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
