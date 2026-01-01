Mend DAST
Dynamic application security testing tool for runtime vulnerability detection
Mend DAST Description
Mend DAST is a dynamic application security testing solution that identifies vulnerabilities in running web applications and APIs. The tool performs runtime security testing to detect issues that may not be visible through static analysis methods. As part of the Mend AI Native AppSec Platform, the DAST solution integrates with other Mend security products including SAST, SCA, Container Security, and API Security capabilities. The platform provides repository integration for incorporating security testing into development workflows. The tool focuses on testing applications during runtime to identify security weaknesses, misconfigurations, and vulnerabilities that manifest when the application is actively executing. This approach complements static testing methods by examining the application's behavior in a running state. Mend DAST is designed to expand application security coverage beyond source code analysis, providing visibility into runtime security issues. The solution is part of a broader application security platform that addresses multiple aspects of software security including open source components, proprietary code, containers, and APIs. The tool supports integration into CI/CD pipelines and development workflows through repository connections, enabling security testing as part of the software development lifecycle.
Mend DAST is Dynamic application security testing tool for runtime vulnerability detection developed by Mend.io. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Application Security, CI CD.
