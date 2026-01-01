Halo Security Application Scanning
Halo Security Application Scanning
Halo Security Application Scanning Description
Halo Security Application Scanning is a Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) solution that identifies security vulnerabilities in web applications and websites. The tool scans for coding flaws and security weaknesses that could be exploited by attackers. The platform automatically detects OWASP Top 10 security flaws, SQL Injection vulnerabilities, Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) issues, Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF), and SANS CWE TOP 25 Most Dangerous Software Errors. It operates using an agentless approach, examining applications from an external perspective without requiring installation or configuration. Application Scanning runs on a scheduled basis to identify new vulnerabilities as they emerge. The tool includes an event tracking system for auditing historical changes and supports real-time alerting through multiple channels. Users can access scan results through an intuitive dashboard that provides flexible data viewing and filtering options. The solution is production-safe and provides an attacker's perspective of web applications. Expert guidance is available to assist users throughout the scanning and remediation process.
