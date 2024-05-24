Edgescan Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Description

Edgescan Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is a software-as-a-service platform that provides security testing for web applications, APIs, and microservices. The platform combines automated vulnerability scanning with human validation by certified security experts to verify findings and eliminate false positives. The solution offers continuous security testing that can be scheduled or performed on-demand, with unlimited retesting at no additional cost. Each application undergoes both automated vulnerability assessment and penetration testing, with discovered vulnerabilities assessed for severity and exploitability. The platform validates whether vulnerabilities are actively being exploited on the public Internet. The service provides full-stack coverage for applications at enterprise scale, from single applications to thousands of assets. Verified vulnerability data can be integrated into CI/CD toolsets to provide security information earlier in the software development lifecycle. The platform includes customizable reporting capabilities for auditing and trend analysis, tracking metrics such as closed vulnerabilities, vulnerability age, and posture status. The solution supports API-based reporting for GRC integrations and provides alerts and notifications through third-party system integrations. The platform is sold as an annual subscription and includes cyber analytics combined with scanning automation to deliver validated vulnerability results.