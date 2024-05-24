StackHawk Runtime Application Security Testing Description

StackHawk Runtime Application Security Testing is a dynamic application security testing platform that operates within CI/CD pipelines to identify exploitable vulnerabilities in running applications. The platform performs runtime testing by sending real requests and analyzing responses to detect security issues that static analysis tools cannot confirm. The tool tests applications against various attack vectors including injection attacks, broken authentication, authorization bypasses, privilege escalation, and business logic flaws. It provides native support for multiple endpoint types including REST, GraphQL, gRPC, SOAP, and WebSocket APIs. The platform includes specialized testing capabilities for LLM security risks such as prompt injection and sensitive data disclosure. StackHawk integrates with development workflows by delivering scan results directly to pull requests, Slack, and Jira. The platform uses configuration-as-code to maintain consistency across scans and produces deterministic, reproducible results. Scans complete within minutes to avoid blocking developer workflows. The platform correlates DAST results with SAST findings to provide unified context for security teams. It includes AI-generated remediation guidance that provides specific fix instructions rather than general descriptions. Users can re-test specific failed checks without running full scans to validate fixes. StackHawk includes API discovery capabilities that identify undocumented APIs from source code. The platform is part of a broader AppSec Intelligence Platform that combines runtime testing with attack surface discovery and centralized program intelligence.