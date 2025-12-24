Bright Security Bright STAR Description

Bright Security Bright STAR is an application security platform that combines Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST), and API security testing capabilities. The platform scans both human-written and AI-generated code to identify vulnerabilities early in the software development lifecycle. The platform performs automated vulnerability detection across multiple security frameworks including OWASP Top 10, API Top 10, and LLM Top 10. It analyzes code at the function and endpoint level to identify exploitable vulnerabilities including technical flaws, business logic issues, and LLM-specific vulnerabilities. Bright STAR provides AI-generated remediation suggestions for identified vulnerabilities and includes dynamic validation to verify that fixes resolve the security issues. The platform automatically discovers and maps application structure, dependencies, and undocumented APIs to provide attack surface visibility. The solution integrates into CI/CD pipelines and can automatically scan pull requests in GitHub and GitLab. It provides feedback within developer workflows including IDEs and pull request interfaces. The platform includes capabilities for API discovery, including shadow APIs and undocumented endpoints. Bright STAR supports compliance requirements for standards such as OWASP Top 10 and PCI DSS through automated testing. The platform is designed to reduce false positives and provide actionable security findings to development teams.