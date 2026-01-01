Fluid Attacks Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)
DAST tool for continuous automated security testing of web and mobile apps
Fluid Attacks Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Description
Fluid Attacks Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is a security testing solution that performs automated vulnerability detection in web and mobile applications. The tool conducts dynamic analysis in both pre-production and production environments to identify security issues during runtime. The DAST scanner operates continuously to assess applications and detect vulnerabilities that can be remediated promptly. It provides vulnerability reports and prioritization through a centralized platform. The tool is designed to maintain low false positive rates and performs assessments based on multiple security standards. The DAST solution includes visual proof of security issues to aid in understanding and remediation. It operates without impacting product availability during testing. The tool is part of a broader security testing approach that combines multiple techniques including SAST, AI SAST, SCA, CSPM, SCR, PTaaS, and RE. The platform includes generative AI-assisted remediation capabilities that provide custom fix options for specific vulnerabilities in code. Continuous expert support from penetration testers is available to assist development and security teams with complex vulnerabilities. The solution integrates into the software development lifecycle with reattack capabilities to verify remediation success and can break builds in CI/CD pipelines to prevent unsafe deployments. Compliance checking is performed against security requirements based on international standards.
